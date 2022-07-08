Abbotsford Canucks forward Danila Klimovich is one of several players from last year’s AHL team heading to the Vancouver Canucks 2022 Development Camp, which begins at UBC on Monday (July 11). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Several Abbotsford players heading to Canucks Development Camp

Camp runs from July 11 to 14 at UBC’s Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

A number of Abbotsford Canucks will head to UBC starting on Monday (July 11) to participate in the Vancouver Canucks 2022 Development Camp.

The camp runs from July 11 to 14 at UBC’s Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre.

A total of 35 players, made up of 19 forwards, 12 defenceman and four goalies are scheduled to attend.

Abbotsford Canucks players from last year at the camp include:

  • forwards Danila Klimovich, Marc Gatcomb, Tristen Nielsen and Chase Wouters
  • defenceman Alex Kannok Leipert
  • goaltender Arturs Silovs

Other players under contract and likely beginning the season in Abbotsford at the camp include: forwards Nils Aman, Arshdeep Bains, Linus Karlsson and defencman Filip Johansson.

The camp will also see the first appearances in Canucks colours for 2022 draft picks Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Elias Pettersson (yes there are two players in the organization with identical names), Daimon Gardner, Ty Young and Jackson Dorrington.

