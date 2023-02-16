Sardis Secondary grad Sophie Klassen (left) has earned all-academic status in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. (Gordon Kalisch/Fast Track Sports Photography)

Sardis basketball grad earns all-academic status from Great Northwest Athletic Conference

Chilliwack’s Sophie Klassen has been a scholastic standout for four straight years at SFU

As Sophie Klassen wraps up her basketball career at Simon Fraser University, she has earned another accolade.

The senior forward from Chilliwack has made the 2022-23 Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) All-Academic Team for women’s b-ball, presented by Barnes and Noble College. It is the fourth year in a row the Sardis Secondary grad has achieved this feat.

Klassen is working towards a Kinesiology degree and holds a cumulative grade point average of 3.82 on a 4.33 scale. To qualify for the GNAC All-Academic Teams nominees must be of sophomore eligibility or greater, have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.20 or greater on a 4.00 scale, be on the team roster for the full season and must be in their second year at the nominating institution.

On the basketball court, Klassen is currently 13th in the GNAC with an average of 0.7 blocks per game. She is 31st in the conference in rebounds per contest (4.1), and averages 4.2 points per game.

Simon Fraser is 7-8 this season, sixth in the 10 team conference.

She is playing her final home games as a member of SFU’s Red Leafs this week. Senior Night is Saturday against Montana State Billings, with a 7 p.m. tipoff at the West Gym. Get tickets online at eventbrite.ca/e/sfu-womens-basketball-vs-montana-state-university-billings-tickets-451200612177

RELATED: Falcons basketball soars as Sardis teams take flight

RELATED: Sartori and Klassen lead mentorship program for Chilliwack Basketball Club

