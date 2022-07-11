RAW Sports bringing youth football camp to Abbotsford

Camp making its debut in Abbotsford later this month at MRC Sports Complex

The RAW Sports football youth camp makes its debut in Abbotsford later this month.

For the past 15 years Tony Woodson and his sons Antony and Robert Woodson have operated camps in Alberta and B.C. and the sons took over the business and re-branded it as RAW Sports in 2016.

Tony was a linebacker who played one season with the NFL’s Denver Broncos and five seasons in the CFL with the Calgary Stampeders and Ottawa Rough Riders in the mid-to-late 1980s.

Antony, a running back, suited up for the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Toronto Argonauts, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Calgary from 2012 to 2017, while Robert, a defensive back, won a Grey Cup with Toronto in 2017 and played on until 2021.

They are second cousins to Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Charles Woodson, who was a Super Bowl champion in 2010 with the Green Bay Packers and was also named to the Pro Bowl nine times.

The camps are designed for players aged 12 to 18 and run from July 25 to 28 at Abbotsford’s MRC Sports Complex. It’s being offered in partnership with the UBC Thunderbirds and players can either choose to participate in the entire four-day camp or just a combine-style practice on July 25.

The camp includes: individual position training, general football skills development, competitive periods, speed and agility training, chalk talk and film periods, a full combine (first day only) and more.

Players will be practising in “Shells” equipment to minimize injury risk and drones will be capturing footage of the camp, which will then be uploaded for the players to view and use.

The combine portion will feature Zybek testing equipment which is used at the NFL Combine, CFL Combine, and the Olympic Training Center. Players will be tested in the following events:

40 Yard Dash

10 Yard Short Shuttle

Vertical Jump

Broad Jump

Other staff at the camp include a selection of former players and current coaches from all over western Canada.

Some of the recent alumni at the camp over the years include: 2022 Los Angeles Chargers draft pick Deane Leonard, Calgary Stampeders offensive lineman Ryan Sceviour, Stampeders wide receiver Colton Hunchak, Stampeders linebacker Boston Rowe and several players currently competing in U Sports.

For more on the camp, visit rawsports.ca/product/2022-fraser-valley-one-week-football-camp.

