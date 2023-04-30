Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka, third left, holds the ball after stopping Colorado Rapids’ Diego Rubio, left, on a penalty kick as Vancouver’s Luis Martins (14), Ryan Gauld (25), Tristan Blackmon, second right, and Brian White (24) celebrate during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka, third left, holds the ball after stopping Colorado Rapids’ Diego Rubio, left, on a penalty kick as Vancouver’s Luis Martins (14), Ryan Gauld (25), Tristan Blackmon, second right, and Brian White (24) celebrate during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Rapids, Whitecaps play to scoreless draw

The Whitecaps last posted four straight shutouts in 2014

William Yarbrough had five saves for Colorado and Yohei Takaoka stopped two shots for Vancouver as the Rapids and Whitecaps played to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

Colorado (1-3-6) was trying to beat Vancouver (2-2-5) in back-to-back matches for the first time since 2015.

The Whitecaps improved to 5-1-2 in their last eight matches at home. Only LAFC (21) and the Philadelphia Union (20) have more wins than the 19 of Vancouver, since the Whitecaps returned to BC Place in late August of 2021.

Vancouver ups its mark to 2-0-5 in its last seven matches overall with clean sheets in four straight. The Whitecaps last posted four straight shutouts in 2014.

Colorado travels to play the LA Galaxy on Saturday. Vancouver will host Minnesota United on Saturday.

The Associated Press

B.C. Wildfires 2023

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs take 2-0 series lead against Chilliwack Chiefs
Next story
Oilers advance to second round with 5-4 victory over Kings

Just Posted

The Sky’s No Limit - Girls Fly Too is a two-day event at Abbotsford International Airport, April 29 and 30, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It includes free flights for women and girls of all ages, static displays and more. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Women and girls take to the sunny skies in Abbotsford all weekend with free flights

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of April 30

The Art from the Heart Student Art Sale is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre from May 5 to 7. (Chilliwack Arts and Cultural Centre Society)
Art from the Heart student show and sale returns to Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Alberni Valley Bulldogs defenceman Emanuelson Charbonneau fires a shot fast two Chilliwack players during Game 2 of the BCHL’s Coastal Conference finals on Saturday, April 29. Charbonneau had the game-winning goal on Saturday night. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs take 2-0 series lead against Chilliwack Chiefs