Prince George beats Valley Huskers for first BC Football Conference win

The Huskers lost the turnover battle and therefore the game, falling 28-20 on the road

You never want to be the ones giving a winless team its first victory.

The Valley Huskers (3-2) will go down as the first W for the BCFC expansion Prince George Kodiaks (1-3) after falling 28-20 in PG last weekend. Chilliwack held a 413 to 278 advantage in net offence, but the Huskers turned the ball over four times and didn’t have a takeaway on defence.

One of the turnovers was an interception by PG’s Keon Raymond, returned 70 yards for a touchdown. Chilliwack also lost three fumbles.

“Credit to PG for forcing key turnovers,” said Huskers head coach Bob Reist. “We need to do a better job protecting the football. On the flip side, we didn’t create any turnovers, something we’ve been good at this year.”

Take away the turnovers and the Chilliwack offence enjoyed a very productive day.

Running back Reece Wyke topped 100 yards (124) on 24 carries and quarterback Josh Janssen completed 21 of 32 passes for 320 yards, throwing touchdown tosses to Andrew Locke and Luc Rodrigues. Dylan Manocha was Janssen’s top target with six grabs for 90 yards. Payton Lake had three catches for 79 yards, including a 42 yarder.

Janssen spread the ball around, completing passes to eight different receivers.

Kicker Aidan Saunders nailed a pair of chip-shot field goals from 15 and 18 yards, adding two converts.

Chilliwack’s defence had an OK day.

Prince George got something going on the ground with Keanu Brown, who carried 10 times for 106 yards (10.6 yards per carry), but half of his yardage came on one scamper of 51 yards.

Kodiaks quarterback Liam Oczkowski scrambled six times for 52 yards and a touchdown and Andrew Johnson had an efficient day with two carries for two yards and two majors.

Outside of one 40 yard completion to Noah Lank, Oczkowski didn’t have much going through the air. He completed 10 of 20 attempts for 139 yards.

Jaiden Claassen, James Moar, Jackson Saunders and Reece Morrison had quarterback sacks and Tyson Hulgan led the Huskers with five tackles.

“I thought both sides of the ball played well at times,” Reist said. “The offence was productive, but we need to finish (drives). The defence was solid, but we need to get off the field on second and long.”

Chilliwack has a bye this weekend, returning to action Sept. 3 with a road game in Langley. The defending BCFC and Canadian champion Rams finally collected their first win of the 2022 BCFC season last weekend, dumping the Kamloops Broncos 24-6.

The Huskers beat Langley 14-7 in a week three battle at Chilliwack’s Exhibition Stadium.

