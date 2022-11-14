Tyler O'Neill. (Associated Press photo.)

PODCAST: Tyler O’Neill of Maple Ridge a big-league hit with the St. Louis Cardinals

MOJ on Sports: 27-year-old outfielder just completed fifth MLB season

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich chats with Maple Ridge native Tyler O’Neill, currently an outfielder with Major League Baseball’s St. Louis Cardinals.

The two-time Gold Glove winner was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the third round of the 2013 MLB draft.

In 2017, the St. Louis Cardinals acquired O’Neill for pitcher Marco Gonzales.

O’Neill’s father, Terry, was named Mr. Canada as the nation’s top body builder in 1975.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Broadcaster Dan Russell inducted into the B.C Hall of Fame

LISTEN: Canucks goaltending legend Kirk McLean

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBritish ColumbiaMLBPodcastsPro sports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bergeron, Boston Bruins beat Canucks 5-2 for 11th win in 12 games

Just Posted

From left: Andy Rolleman plays Dave Riley, Raymond Hatton is Arthur Vance and Barbara Blom plays Louise Peakes in the Chilliwack Players Guild’s production of The Outsider. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Political satire by Chilliwack Players Guild about ‘a leader who looks like an idiot’

Southside Church in Chilliwack hosts All is Bright on Nov. 26. (Submitted)
Chilliwack church pledges $250,000 to make Christmas brighter for those in need

The five book houses with murals on them were unveiled at Fairfield Park in Chilliwack on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Little house-shaped libraries double as public art in 5 Chilliwack parks

A previous tea and bake sale hosted by the Camp River Ladies Circle. This year’s event is set for Nov. 26. (Submitted)
Fundraiser tea and bake sale by Camp River Ladies Circle will help charities in Chilliwack