PODCAST: Travis Lulay was one of the CFL’s top quarterbacks

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich talks with Travis Lulay the former CFL quarterback who spent his entire career with the BC Lions. Born in Oregon, Lulay attended Montana State University, where he played college football as a quarterback.

After going undrafted in the 2006 NFL Draft, Lulay signed with the Seattle Seahawks but was released before the start of the regular season. He then spent the next few years playing in the Arena Football League and the NFL Europe before signing with the BC Lions in 2009.

The former Lions says, ‘I had a really healthy respect for the (CFL) game coming up and there’s no question that because I was in Montana and they were following Dave Dickinson that I knew that I’d been following what was going on’.

Lulay quickly established himself as one of the CFL’s top quarterbacks, leading the Lions to a Grey Cup championship in 2011 and earning the game’s Most Valuable Player award. He was also named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player in 2011 and was a two-time CFL All-Star (2011, 2016).

Throughout his career, Lulay was known for his intelligence, leadership, and ability to make clutch plays in critical situations. He was also highly respected by his teammates and coaches for his work ethic and his dedication to the game.

Unfortunately, Lulay’s career was plagued by injuries, and he was forced to retire in 2019 due to a chronic shoulder problem.

‘I’m one of the lucky ones, I got to do it. I’ve got to live that dream out. Obviously there’s some heartbreaking moments, but that’s life, right? Like that’s just life, it’s not all smooth sailing and I got to live out some pretty awesome ones’, says Lulay.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Cliff Ronning, Burnaby native was NHL Rookie of the year in 1983

LISTEN: Former Vancouver backstop Kirk MacLean discusses his storied NHL career

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsCFLPodcastsPro sportsTrending Now