Dan Russell. (DanRussellSportsTalk.com)

PODCAST: Broadcaster Dan Russell inducted into B.C. Sports Hall of Fame

MOJ on Sports: ‘Sportstalk’ ran for more than 30 years in Vancouver

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, Bob Marjanovich chats with retired broadcaster Dan Russell who hosted nearly 8,000 programs of ‘Sportstalk’ spanning more than 30 years.

Russell is a recent inductee into the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame.

Russell has recent written ‘Pleasant Good Evening – A Memoir’ which takes readers through his trailblazing journey as the host of Canada’s longest running radio show of its kind.

Some of the biggest names in sports – including Wayne Gretzky, Bobby Orr, Michael Jordan, George Foreman, Vin Scully and Pelé – were among Russell’s 25,000 interview subjects.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Brenden Dillon – B.C. Native plays for the Winnipeg Jets

LISTEN: KirkMcLeanCanucks goaltending legend Kirk McLean

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBritish ColumbiaCFLPodcastsPro sports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rourke, B.C. Lions down Calgary Stampeders 30-16 in CFL West semifinal

Just Posted

Members with the Friends of the Chilliwack Libraries prepare for their annual Puzzle Sale on Jan. 30, 2020 at the Sardis Library. For the third year in a row, the event will not be happening. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Library puzzle sale cancelled for 2023 in Chilliwack

Vernon defenceman David Brandes (left) gives Chilliwack forward Bryan Jones a rough ride during the Vipers’ 2-1 BCHL win over the Chiefs Saturday, Nov. 5, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers slither past Chilliwack Chiefs

Second World War veteran Warner Hockin gets help walking to the cenotaph to lay a wreath at Veterans Memorial Park in Chilliwack on Nov. 11, 2019. Hockin died on Oct. 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Remembrance Day ceremonies in Chilliwack return to normal for 2022

Ebenezer Scrooge greedily clutches at what he loves most in life: money. Theatre group Wonderheads brings A Christmas Carol to Chilliwack on Dec. 8, 2022. It is a whimsical reimagining of the holiday classic and festive tradition for thousands of theatregoers every December. (Kate Braidwood)
‘Wonderheads’ theatre company brings classic Christmas story to Chilliwack

Pop-up banner image