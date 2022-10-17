Former Vancouver Canuck Cliff Ronning. (Mark Brett - Western News)

PODCAST: Bob Marjanovich with Cliff Ronning

MOJ on Sports: Burnaby native was NHL Rookie of the year in 1983

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, Bob Marjanovich chats with Cliff Ronning who played 18 NHL seasons. Drafted by the St. Louis Blues, Ronning also played with the Vancouver Canucks, Phoenix Coyotes, Nashville Predators, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild and New York Islanders.

Playing his minor hockey in Burnaby, Ronning was MVP in the Midget 1982 Air Canada Cup where they won the gold medal. He was a member of the Vancouver Canucks team that went to the Stanley Cup finals in 1994 and chats with the MOJ about the series.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

Listen: Brenden Dillon – Surrey native plays for the Winnipeg Jets

LISTEN” Bryan BurnhamB.C. Lions Receiver

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

fb

Black PressBritish ColumbiaNHLPodcastsPro sports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada, New Zealand book quarterfinals at Women’s Rugby Cup

Just Posted

From left, Janet Skulsky, Sandra Lounsbury and Lyn Robinson show off the two quilts that will be raffled off at the Chilliwack PieceMakers Quilt Guild’s 2022 Piecemaking in the Valley show. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
4 years of lovingly handmade quilts to be on display at Piecemaking in the Valley show in Chilliwack

Margaret Reid (pink dress) was elected as one of three new school trustees in Chilliwack on Oct. 15, 2022. The Progress emailed Heather Maahs, Barry Neufeld and Darrell Furgason on Oct. 13, 2022 asking to attend their Saturday night election party, but the request was declined. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Progressive school board candidates take 5-2 majority in Chilliwack municipal election

Mayor Ken Popove celebrates with Tracey McDonald, Trevor McDonald and others at his home in Chilliwack on election night, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
BREAKING: Ken Popove re-elected mayor of Chilliwack

Results are expected to start flowing in after polls closed at 8 p.m. local time on Oct. 15, 2022. (Black Press Media graphic)
ELECTION 2022 RESULTS: Mayoral winners across British Columbia