PODCAST: Bob Marjanovich talks with Canucks goaltending legend Kirk McLean

MOJ ON SPORTS: Former Vancouver backstop discusses his storied NHL career

NHL legend Kirk McLean and Bob Marjanovich, ‘The Moj’, talk about Kirk’s early days, getting his start in hockey and his great career in the National Hockey League, from being traded to the Vancouver Canucks from the New Jersey Devils to the 1994 Stanley Cup run.

McLean currently works for the Canucks as an ambassador and is a board member of the Canuck Alumni Foundation. He is best known for his 10 seasons with the Canucks, during which time he was a finalist for two Vezina Trophies and was between the pipes for the Stanley Cup finals against the New York Rangers in 1994.

