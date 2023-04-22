PHOTOS: Fraser Valley teams flock to Chilliwack for first flag football jamboree of season

Hadi Sajid (blue jersey) of Team Larricq and Gage McStravick (white) of Team Clark – both with Chilliwack Giants Minor Football Association – jump to catch the ball during a U-12 game at a flag football jamboree at Townsend Park on Saturday, April 22, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Callum Pierce (blue jersey) of Team Larricq grabs a flag from the uniform of Cayden Point (white) of Team Clark – both with Chilliwack Giants Minor Football Association – during a U-12 game at a flag football jamboree at Townsend Park on Saturday, April 22, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Callum Pierce (blue jersey) of Team Larricq successfully grabs a flag from the uniform of Cayden Point (white) of Team Clark – both with Chilliwack Giants Minor Football Association – during a U-12 game at a flag football jamboree at Townsend Park on Saturday, April 22, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Dozens of flag football teams were in Chilliwack on the weekend.

Saturday, April 22 marked the first flag football jamboree of the season for the Valley Community Football League.

Five Fraser Valley leagues – Chilliwack Giants Minor Football Association, Mission Niners Football, North Langley Football Association, Meadow Ridge Football Association, and Abbotsford Falcons Football Association – were at Townsend Park throughout the day playing on 12 fields.

Kids competed in U-8, U-10, U-12, U-14, U-16 and U-19 divisions.

