PHOTOS: Fighters go head-to-head in Muaythai Gladiators event in Chilliwack
Erikson Deseron (red gloves) of Chilliwack’s Traditional MuayThai School and Tyrone Anderson (blue gloves) of Pride Muaythai (Richmond) fight during Muaythai Gladiators 2 at the Landing Sports Centre in Chilliwack on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Young fighters perform a ‘wai khru ram muay’ ritual before athletes fight during the Muaythai Gladiators 2 event at the Landing Sports Centre in Chilliwack on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Erikson Deseron (red gloves) of Chilliwack’s Traditional MuayThai School and Tyrone Anderson (blue gloves) of Pride Muaythai (Richmond) fight during Muaythai Gladiators 2 at the Landing Sports Centre in Chilliwack on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Spectators came out to watch as 14 muaythai athletes fought in Chilliwack Saturday night.
The Muaythai Gladiators 2, a fully sanctioned combat sports event presented by Chilliwack’s Traditional Muaythai School, took place Feb. 25 at the Landing Sports Centre in Chilliwack.
There were seven fights that night with three athletes from Chilliwack and three from Abbotsford’s Burridge Martial Arts competing. Other fighters came from Vancouver, Richmond, Duncan and Calgary.
