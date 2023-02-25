PHOTOS: Fighters go head-to-head in Muaythai Gladiators event in Chilliwack

Erikson Deseron (red gloves) of Chilliwack’s Traditional MuayThai School and Tyrone Anderson (blue gloves) of Pride Muaythai (Richmond) fight during Muaythai Gladiators 2 at the Landing Sports Centre in Chilliwack on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Young fighters perform a ‘wai khru ram muay’ ritual before athletes fight during the Muaythai Gladiators 2 event at the Landing Sports Centre in Chilliwack on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Erikson Deseron (red gloves) of Chilliwack’s Traditional MuayThai School and Tyrone Anderson (blue gloves) of Pride Muaythai (Richmond) fight during Muaythai Gladiators 2 at the Landing Sports Centre in Chilliwack on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Erikson Deseron (red gloves) of Chilliwack’s Traditional MuayThai School and Tyrone Anderson (blue gloves) of Pride Muaythai (Richmond) fight during Muaythai Gladiators 2 at the Landing Sports Centre in Chilliwack on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Erikson Deseron (red gloves) of Chilliwack’s Traditional MuayThai School rests after fighting Tyrone Anderson of Pride Muaythai (Richmond) during Muaythai Gladiators 2 at the Landing Sports Centre in Chilliwack on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Erikson Deseron (red gloves) of Chilliwack’s Traditional MuayThai School and Tyrone Anderson (blue gloves) of Pride Muaythai (Richmond) smile after fighting each other during Muaythai Gladiators 2 at the Landing Sports Centre in Chilliwack on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Trophies sit lined up at the Muaythai Gladiators 2 event at the Landing Sports Centre in Chilliwack on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Enes Yasar of Chilliwack’s Traditional MuayThai School enters the ring during Muaythai Gladiators 2 at the Landing Sports Centre in Chilliwack on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Enes Yasar (red gloves) of Chilliwack’s Traditional MuayThai School and Curtis Gailey (blue gloves) of Foundry Combat Sports (Duncan, B.C.) fight during Muaythai Gladiators 2 at the Landing Sports Centre in Chilliwack on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Enes Yasar (red gloves) of Chilliwack’s Traditional MuayThai School and Curtis Gailey (blue gloves) of Foundry Combat Sports (Duncan, B.C.) fight during Muaythai Gladiators 2 at the Landing Sports Centre in Chilliwack on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Enes Yasar (red gloves) of Chilliwack’s Traditional MuayThai School and Curtis Gailey (blue gloves) of Foundry Combat Sports (Duncan, B.C.) fight during Muaythai Gladiators 2 at the Landing Sports Centre in Chilliwack on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A referee counts while holding his hands up to Enes Yasar of Chilliwack’s Traditional MuayThai School during Muaythai Gladiators 2 at the Landing Sports Centre in Chilliwack on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Enes Yasar of Chilliwack’s Traditional MuayThai School adjusts his headgear during Muaythai Gladiators 2 at the Landing Sports Centre in Chilliwack on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Enes Yasar (red gloves) of Chilliwack’s Traditional MuayThai School and Curtis Gailey (blue gloves) of Foundry Combat Sports (Duncan, B.C.) fight during Muaythai Gladiators 2 at the Landing Sports Centre in Chilliwack on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Enes Yasar of Chilliwack’s Traditional MuayThai School takes a breather during Muaythai Gladiators 2 at the Landing Sports Centre in Chilliwack on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Ethan Adachi (red gloves) of Abbotsford’s Burridge Martial Arts goes up against Luka Prpic (blue gloves) of Dream Fighters (Vancouver) during Muaythai Gladiators 2 at the Landing Sports Centre in Chilliwack on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A referee checks Jake Dhesi’s gear during Muaythai Gladiators 2 at the Landing Sports Centre in Chilliwack on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Jake Dhesi (red gloves) of Abbotsford’s Burridge Martial Arts and Dennis Pacon (blue gloves) of Vancouver’s Diaz Combat Sports fight during Muaythai Gladiators 2 at the Landing Sports Centre in Chilliwack on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Jake Dhesi of Abbotsford’s Burridge Martial Arts prepares to fight Dennis Pacon of Vancouver’s Diaz Combat Sports during Muaythai Gladiators 2 at the Landing Sports Centre in Chilliwack on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Jake Dhesi (red gloves) of Abbotsford’s Burridge Martial Arts and Dennis Pacon (blue gloves) of Vancouver’s Diaz Combat Sports fight during Muaythai Gladiators 2 at the Landing Sports Centre in Chilliwack on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Jake Dhesi (red gloves) of Abbotsford’s Burridge Martial Arts and Dennis Pacon (blue gloves) of Vancouver’s Diaz Combat Sports fight during Muaythai Gladiators 2 at the Landing Sports Centre in Chilliwack on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)