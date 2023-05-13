PHOTOS: Equestrian event in Chilliwack draws riders from throughout Fraser Valley

Stephanie Struys of Mt. Cheam Pony Club takes part in the Island 22 Derby Daze event on Saturday, May 13, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Marianne Kerslake of Mt. Cheam Pony Club takes part in the Island 22 Derby Daze event on Saturday, May 13, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Jami Yuen of Mt. Cheam Pony Club takes part in the Island 22 Derby Daze event on Saturday, May 13, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Stephanie Struys of Mt. Cheam Pony Club takes part in the Island 22 Derby Daze event on Saturday, May 13, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Halle Bullock of Mt. Cheam Pony Club takes part in the Island 22 Derby Daze event on Saturday, May 13, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Riders walk their horses through the water during the Island 22 Derby Daze event on Saturday, May 13, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

About 40 equestrian riders from throughout the Fraser Valley were in Chilliwack on the weekend getting ready for upcoming competitions.

The Island 22 Equestrian Society hosted its Island 22 Derby Daze event May 13 and 14. It’s a combination of show jumping and cross country, which are two of the three disciples in equestrian shows (the third is dressage).

The two-day event saw riders from Chilliwack, Agassiz, Abbotsford, Langley and Surrey take part.

The event was strictly a practice event where the riders practise going over the jumps to get ready for their next equestrian show.

The Island 22 Equestrian Society is also gearing up for its big three-day eventing show – the Island 22 Horse Trials B.C. Championships, which runs Sept. 1 to Sept. 3.

