PHOTOS: Chilliwack junior, adult skaters went up against U.S. teams in roller derby doubleheader

It was back-to-back games of full-contact roller derby when two Chilliwack teams hosted a doubleheader event on Saturday.

Fraser Valley Fury Junior Roller Derby and NWO Roller Derby Association both went up against teams from south of the border on March 25 at the Landing Sports Centre in Chilliwack.

For the juniors, Fraser Valley Fury’s level 3 team – the Ravens – beat the Subdued City All-Stars from Bellingham 213 to 140.

The local NWO adult team lost their game against the Bellingham Betties All-Stars 121 to 84.

Proceeds from the event went to support a skater who sustained an injury during game play which drastically impacted their life.

Up next for Fraser Valley Fury Junior Roller Derby is a skate-a-thon fundraiser to help pay for travel expenses for two upcoming trips.

The one-hour skate-a-thon will have two tracks – one for newer skaters and one for more experienced skaters – and people can pledge a ‘per-lap’ amount towards a specific skater or make a flat donation.

Nine members of the Ravens team from Chilliwack will be travelling to Portland in May as part of a Canadian-made junior team. They will compete in a two-day tournament against some of the top junior teams in the Western U.S. during the Bridge City Riot Tournament.

Also, the junior league’s positional team called Thunder will be travelling to Seattle in May to skate against Southside Revolution Junior Roller Derby in Seattle.

Donations collected from the skate-a-thon will help fund both trips. To make a donation or pledge, go to go.rallyup.com/934df6.

The skate-a-thon is Friday, March 31 with a start time of approximately 6:45 p.m. at the Landing Sports Centre. The public is welcome to watch and cheer on the skaters.

