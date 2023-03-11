PHOTOS: Biggest turnout ever for squash championships in Chilliwack

Dozens of athletes competed in the Chilliwack Squash Championships at the Cheam Leisure Centre on the weekend.

The annual event drew 45 men and 11 women to the week-long tournament, which wrapped up on Saturday, March 11. It featured an open division and women’s division.

With a total of 56 players, it was their biggest championship event to date, said organizer Shawn Zwierzchowski with the Chilliwack Squash Club.

The club has been around for more than 30 years.

Jack Webber (top) of Chilliwack and Mica Thiessen of Abbotsford compete in the Chilliwack Squash Championships at the Cheam Leisure Centre on Saturday, March 11, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
