NHL prospect Connor Bedard wowed fans at the Langley Events Centre on Friday (Nov. 25). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

PHOTOS: Acclaimed hockey prospect Connor Bedard arrives in Langley

Bedard and the Regina Pats blank the Vancouver Giants 3-0 in front of 5,276 at the LEC

All eyes were on highly touted hockey prospect Connor Bedard on Friday (Nov. 25) night in Langley.

The North Vancouver product wowed fans and drew gasps at some of his moves – especially in the first period – as he and his Regina Pats teammates blanked the Vancouver Giants 3-0 at the Langley Events Centre.

The game had been sold out for months and the LEC was buzzing as Bedard took the opening face-off and went on to intercept a pass and turn into a scoring play. He continued to push the offensive pace and collected seven shots on goal to lead the Pats.

He collected one assist after driving the puck forward and setting up a teammate with a backhand pass that led to a goal. That point extended Bedard’s point scoring streak to 22 games and he has recorded 19 goals and 49 points in that time. He leads the Western Hockey League in points and is likely to be the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The Giants announced a sell-out crowd of 5,276 and stated that there has never been this much demand for a regular season game in the team’s history.

Bedard and the Pats continue a western road trip with games in Victoria on Saturday (Nov. 26), Kelowna (Nov. 29), Kamloops (Nov. 30) and Prince George (Dec. 2). This is the first time that Bedard will be playing in those cities and possibly the last time as it’s likely he will join an NHL roster for the 2023-24 season.

Connor Bedard warms up during WHL action on Friday. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Fans packed the LEC on Friday. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Connor Bedard warms up during WHL action on Friday. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Bedard carries the puck into the offensive zone. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Bedard carries the puck. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Bedard celebrates a goal with teammates. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Bedard carries the puck. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Bedard winds up for a shot. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Bedard carries the puck. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Fans packed the LEC on Friday. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Bedard dekes around a Giants defender. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Bedard faces off during Friday’s game. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

