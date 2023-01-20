Pacific International Judo Tournament debuting in Abbotsford

Event will see hundreds of athletes compete to earn a spot at the 2023 Canadian Open Nationals

The Pacific International Judo Tournament debuts in Abbotsford later this month.

For the first time ever, the Pacific International Judo Tournament is coming to Abbotsford.

One of Judo BC’s top events will be hosted in conjunction with the Abbotsford Judo Club at the Ag-Rec Centre from Jan. 27 to 29.

Age divisions represented at the event include: U10, U12, U14, U16, U18, U21, seniors, veterans and kata. This is a Judo Canada points tournament and an important selection tournament for athletes who wish to compete at the 2023 Canadian Open Nationals.

A significant number of athletes are expected to compete at the event, with a recent update stating that over 600 entries had been registered. Event organizers are looking for volunteers to aid with the tournament and those interested in helping out can visit judobc.ca for more details.

Guest presenters and International Judo Federation kata evaluators and members of the Judo Canada kata committeee Mohammed Hassani and Gerald Poirier are also appearing at the event

The event was previously held at the Richmond Olympic Oval and the Steveston Community Centre in years past.

