Niko Marcina not returning as UFV Cascades women’s soccer head coach

Niko Marcina will not be returning as head coach of the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades women’s soccer team.

UFV confirmed the decision in an email to The News and stated that in keeping with privacy legislation, and human resources policy, that they will not be publishing the details of the decision.

“The UFV Cascades thank Coach Marcina for his time as head coach of the soccer team,” stated Steve Tuckwood, Director, Athletics and Campus Recreation. “We wish him all the best for a successful future.”

In two full seasons with the Cascades, Marcina recorded seven wins, 12 losses and seven draws in league play. The team made one playoff appearance, a 2-0 loss to MacEwan University on Oct.30, 2021. This past season the team posted a record of 1-8-5.

Marcina took over as an interim head coach in 2020 after the departure of Rob Giesbrecht. Prior to taking over as an interim head coach he served as Giesbrecht’s assistant coach for five seasons. The interim tag was then removed on Feb. 2, 2021.

He is the current director of coaching at New Westminster Soccer Club, and also serves as a support staff coach with BC Soccer. He holds a national B coaching licence from the Canadian Soccer Association, and a technical director diploma from BC Soccer. He previously worked as a coach with the Vancouver Whitecaps Academy, and as a head coach in the BC Soccer Premier League, leading youth squads from Surrey United SC and Fraser Valley FC to Provincial Cup titles.

Before joining the coaching ranks, Marcina had a highly decorated playing career with the UBC Thunderbirds men’s soccer program. He was a three-time team MVP, led Canada West in assists in 2005, and helped the T-Birds win a pair of national championships (2005 and 2007).

A graduate of Surrey’s Tamanawis Secondary, Marcina holds a Bachelor of Human Kinetics from UBC, and a Master’s in Recreation and Sport Science from Ohio University.

