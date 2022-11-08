The torch-lighting ceremony at the 55-Plus B.C. Games in Victoria earlier this year. (B.C. Games photo)

The torch-lighting ceremony at the 55-Plus B.C. Games in Victoria earlier this year. (B.C. Games photo)

Nanaimo to host 55-Plus B.C. Games in 2025

City of Nanaimo and Tourism Nanaimo partner on successful bid

Nanaimo will host the 55-Plus B.C. Games in 2025.

The B.C. Senior Games Society made the announcement Tuesday, Nov. 8.

According to the City of Nanaimo, the bid was submitted earlier this year by the city and Tourism Nanaimo, with support from Snuneymuxw First Nation, Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools and numerous local sports organizations.

Nanaimo hosted what used to be called the B.C. Seniors Games in 2007, attracting more than 3,500 athletes to the city to compete in 26 sports and leisure activities.

The Games in 2025 will be held between Sept. 9-13 and will include opening and closing ceremonies and up to 30 different sport and recreation competitions.

A press release from the city noted that the event is an excellent opportunity to promote sport tourism, and cited an ecomomic impact report this year that estimated that the 55-Plus B.C. Games can have a $6.5-million impact on host communities.

Nanaimo Mayor Krog, in the release, said the city is thrilled to have been chosen as hosts.

“Nanaimo has a long history of successfully hosting high-profile, multi-sport games and we are well-known for our hospitality, volunteerism and excellent sporting facilities,” he said. “These games will continue to build on that success while showcasing the beautiful community we live in.”

Ian Simpson, chairperson of Tourism Nanaimo, said in the release that the application was a chance to use a “Team Nanaimo” approach on a comprehensive bid package that drew attention to the community and its facilities.

READ ALSO: New sports tourism strategy approved in Nanaimo


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Games

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
THE MOJ: These are interesting times to be a B.C. sports fan
Next story
B.C. actor Ryan Reynolds confirms interest in buying Ottawa Senators

Just Posted

Jordan Anderson on Nov. 7, 2022 shows the pocket in a thrift-store jacket where she found two gold rings. Anderson was hoping to find the owners of the rings. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack woman finds 2 gold rings in thrift store jacket

Members of the Royal Canadian Air Force were recently recognized for their above-and-beyond efforts in rescueing stranded motorists during the atmospheric river disaster in Agassiz-Harrison in 2021. (File Photo)
RCAF squad praised for Agassiz-area rescues during last year’s floods

Willow Reichelt (right) enjoying a few quiet minutes before the start of a Chilliwack School Board meeting. The new-look board met for the first time Monday (Nov. 7) and Reichelt was elected board chair. (Eric J. Welsh/ Chilliwack Progress)
Reichelt elected chair of new-look Chilliwack School Board

Jake Virtanen has signed a two-year deal with a club in the Swiss League. (EHC Visp photo)
Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen signs two-year deal with Swiss League hockey team