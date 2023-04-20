Nanaimo stays alive in BCHL playoffs with 5-4 OT win over Chilliwack Chiefs

Down 3-0 in the best-of-seven, the Clippers needed the win to avoid elimination

The Chilliwack Chiefs missed out on a chance to punt the Nanaimo Clippers from the BCHL playoffs, falling 5-4 in overtime in game four of their second-round series.

The match was played Wednesday night (April 19) at the Chilliwack Coliseum and the Chiefs played well. They out-shot the Clippers 41-32 and if not for Nanaimo goalie Shane Shelest the series would be over. Instead it heads back to Frank Crane Arena for a Friday nighter that starts at 7 p.m.

After Kai Daniells opened the scoring for the Clippers, Chilliwack answered with a pair of quick goals to lead 2-1 through 20 minutes. Michael La Starza and Nico Grabas did the damage, scoring 33 seconds apart at 16:13 and 16:46.

Nanaimo lit the lamp twice in the second period, with Jake Hewitt (shorthanded) and Brody Waters putting pucks behind Chiefs stopper Lucas Szyszka.

Chilliwack’s Dylan Kinch tied the game at 3-3 with a power play goal 1:47 into period three, and the home side had a glorious chance to take the lead when Clipper Mike Murtagh was handed five minutes and a game misconduct for a blow to the head. But instead of cashing in, Chilliwack coughed up another shortie to Hewitt.

It took last minute heroics by AJ Lacroix to get the Chiefs to overtime. With Szyszka pulled for the extra attacker, Lacroix scored at 19:10.

But Nanaimo had the last laugh when Jeremie Payant scored 14:55 into extra time.

– While Chilliwack’s series carries on, one team is through to the third round of the BCHL playoffs. Penticton finished off a four-game sweep of the overmatched Wenatchee Wild, winning 5-1 at the Town Toyota Centre in Wenatchee. The Vees wait for the winner of the Salmon Arm/Vernon series, with the Silverbacks leading the best-of-seven 3-1.

The other Coastal conference series has the Surrey Eagles and Alberni Valley Bulldogs knotted at 2-2.

