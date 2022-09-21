Mainland Cup adds regular season intrigue for Chilliwack Chiefs

The BCHL club will compete with Coquitlam, Langley and Surrey for the new trophy

While the ultimate goal for the 2022-23 Chilliwack Chiefs will be a BCHL championship, they’ll also be gunning for the Mainland Cup.

The newly-introduced trophy will go to one of the Chiefs, Langley Rivermen, Surrey Eagles or Coquitlam Express. The four squads will see each other eight times during the regular season, and head-to-head results will be tallied to determine the Mainland Cup champ.

“First off, I want to thank the other three organizations for being so willing to come together and collaborate,” said Chiefs Governor and Vice-President, Business Operations, Barry Douglas. “All four clubs agreed that our primary objective this season was to bring another level of fan engagement and entertainment to our loyal supporters.”

The Mainland Cup is presented by Surrey-based Search + Rescue Marketing Agency.

“I got my start in marketing in the BCHL, so to have the chance to be involved again in such a great league and specifically with the four teams in our market is something we are very excited and honoured to be a part of,” said the organization’s managing partner, Jared Harman.

Chilliwack’s first game with Mainland Cup implications is Friday (Sept. 23) when they visit the Langley Rivermen in the season opener for both teams.

Game time is 7:15 p.m. at the George Preston Arena.

For the full 2022-23 BCHL schedule, visit bchl.ca/stats/schedule/all-teams/

