Gracie Graham (right) has two points in three games as Canada is undefeated at the U18 women’s world championships in Sweden. (@HockeyCanada/Twitter)

Gracie Graham (right) has two points in three games as Canada is undefeated at the U18 women’s world championships in Sweden. (@HockeyCanada/Twitter)

Kelowna hockey player helps Canada reach U18 women’s world championship semis

Gracie Graham has two points in three games at the tournament through three games

The Canadian U18 women’s hockey team is off to the semifinals of the World Championships, thanks in part to a Kelowna resident.

Defenceman Gracie Graham has two points (one goal, one assist) at the tournament in Sweden, helping lead Canada to an undefeated preliminary round. Her two points came in the tournament opening game against Finland.

In the three preliminary games, Canada beat Finland 8-0, Sweden 4-2, and the United States 3-1.

Graham, who is Kelowna Rocket Max Graham’s sister, plays for Kelowna’s Rink Hockey Academy (RHA) in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL).

The team is off until Saturday when they play in the tournament’s semifinal. Their opponent and puck drop is still to be announced.

READ MORE: Grace, Too: Kelowna skater to dress for Team Canada

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets Cristall, Price to play on biggest stage at top CHL prospects game

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadahockeyIIHF world junior hockeyKelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
After banner world juniors, Connor Bedard not focusing on NHL draft
Next story
2023 CFL Draft loses star UBC linemen Giovanni Manu and Theo Benedet

Just Posted

Rory Serna has pleaded guilty to an incident involving a stolen semi-truck that crashed in Abbotsford in January 2022. (RCMP photo)
Man pleads guilty to stealing semi-truck, driving recklessly and crashing in Abbotsford

Meetcha at the 5 at Five Corners is the latest public art installation by City of Chilliwack. ( Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Meetcha at the 5 now in place at Five Corners in Chilliwack

A mixed-use housing building under construction in Langley City on Dec. 5, 2023. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
EDITORIAL: A house is a home, not a bank

Shawn Daly, with the City of Chilliwack public works department, installs the first cigarette butt recycling bin at Ruth and Naomi’s on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Recycling bins for cigarette butts coming to downtown Chilliwack