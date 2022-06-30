It’s hammer time for Chilliwack’s rising track star Rowan Hamilton

Sardis Secondary grad named to Team Canada in hammer throw for the World Championships in Oregon

Rowan Hamilton of Chilliwack, seen here in 2019, was named to Team Canada in hammer throw for the World Championships in Oregon in July 2022. (Progress file)

It’s hammer time for Chilliwack’s Rowan Hamilton.

The Sardis Secondary graduate is one of 54 athletes representing Team Canada at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon from July 15 to 24.

Hamilton is one of 12 athletes from B.C.

Athletics Canada announced on June 30 that a total of 30 women and 24 men – who have won a total of 15 Olympic medals between them – will don the red and white in the first edition of this event since 2019 due to the pandemic.

“With the World Championships as our benchmark event, we’re expecting the athletes to perform at their very best and this is our strongest team,” Team Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert said.

“We have had some great performances at National Championships last week in a variety of events. We were also missing some athletes who will be at Worlds, so we are anticipating some great results overall in Eugene.”

Hamilton most recently posted great results in the 2019 U-20 Canadian Track and Field Championships in Montreal. In that event he had some one throw of 66.43 metres to easily win the event. Second place was 56.75 metres.

Hamilton is a member of the Simon Fraser University track team and trains with the Kajaks Track and Field Club in Richmond.

