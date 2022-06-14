Police officers patrol the waters of False Creek by boat near the athletes village and GM Place in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2010. An Indigenous-led partnership is moving ahead with plans to host the 2030 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and Whistler. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Police officers patrol the waters of False Creek by boat near the athletes village and GM Place in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2010. An Indigenous-led partnership is moving ahead with plans to host the 2030 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and Whistler. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Indigenous-led bid for 2030 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, Whistler moving ahead

B.C.’s Lilwat, Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations spearheading the project

An Indigenous-led partnership is moving ahead with plans to host the 2030 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and Whistler.

The group unveiled more details of their proposed bid on Tuesday, including plans to reuse many of the venues that hosted events during the 2010 Games in Vancouver such as the Whistler Sliding Centre and the Richmond Olympic Oval.

The proposal would also see skiing and snowboarding events held at Sun Peaks near Kamloops, B.C.

Costs for hosting the Olympics are expected to be released in July and a decision on whether to have “targeted dialogue” with the International Olympic Committee on potentially hosting the Games must be made by December.

The Lilwat, Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations announced on Feb. 1 that they had signed an agreement with the City of Vancouver, the Resort Municipality of Whistler, the Canadian Olympic Committee and the Canadian Paralympic Committee to explore a bid.

It would be the first Indigenous-led bid for an Olympic Games.

RELATED: Sun Peaks mayor confirms resort may co-host events if Vancouver gets 2030 Olympics

RELATED: First Nations, Whistler, Vancouver explore 2030 Winter Games bid

IndigenousOlympics

Previous story
Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema joining Canada for Korea friendly
Next story
Canada claims gold in U18 women’s hockey by beating U.S. 3-2

Just Posted

People are seen during the Ann Davis Transition Society’s Drive-Thru Breakfast fundraiser in 2019. (Submitted by Ann Davis Transition Society)
Ann Davis drive-thru breakfast fundraiser will help families in Chilliwack

Minister of INternational Development Harjit Sajjan (centre) announced $77 million in federal funding toward rebuilding efforts in Lytton after the community was almost entirely destroyed by wildfires. MP Brad Vis (left) and Lytton Mayor Jan Polderman (right) attended the announcement. (Photo/Diana Campbell)
MP Vis relieved as aid for Lytton’s recovery efforts announced

Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema and her Canadian national soccer squad teammates will take on Korea Republic in a friendly match June 26, 2022, in Toronto.
Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema joining Canada for Korea friendly

A City of Chilliwack Engineering Department graphic shows a new pathway in red outlined with yellow, running from Promontory Road to Bailey Road. It’s a two-phase project in collaboration with Tzeachten First Nation that is expected to be finished by October, 2022. (City of Chilliwack)
Work to begin on Chilliwack River Road pathway