Chilliwack Chiefs

Goalies lead Chilliwack Chiefs to BCHL wins over Coquitlam and Prince George

Lucas Szyszka and Austin McNicholas were difference makers as Chilliwack was out shot in both games

Two Chilliwack Chiefs goaltenders are heading into the Christmas break on a high note after leading their team to back to back weekend wins.

Austin McNicholas and Lucas Szyszka combined to turn aside 64 of 67 shots in home ice victories over the Coquitlam Express and Prince George Spruce Kings, giving their junior A club three straight wins heading into the holidays. Chilliwack won’t play again until a Dec. 30 home game against Langley.

The Chiefs hosted the Express Friday night (Dec. 16) at the Chilliwack Coliseum, earning a 2-1 overtime decision. Mason ‘Clutch’ Kesselring scored the winner, which makes sense. The last three times his team went to OT, all in December, he was the one with the decisive goal.

Brady Milburn also scored for the Chiefs with Ray Hamlin collecting the lone Coquitlam goal. The Express fired 35 pucks at McNicholas, who stopped 34 to earn first-star honours.

Back in action Saturday night (Dec. 17), Chilliwack beat the Spruce Kings 3-2 behind a 30 save effort from Szyszka. He was particularly good in the final frame as PG out-shot his team 13-2. Kai Greaves snuck a puck past him on a power play at 6:27 to get the Spruce Kings within one, but the goalie shut the door from there.

AJ Lacroix, Dylan Kinch and affiliate player Brendan Ruskowski scored for Chilliwack with Ruskowski netting his first BCHL goal.

With five wins in seven December games the Chiefs are 13-14-0-1, almost back to .500 after a slow start to the season. They head into the break fifth in the Coastal conference and 12th overall in the 18 team league.

BCHLChilliwack Chiefs

