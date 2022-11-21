G.W. Grizzlies survive South Delta in football playoff thriller

The Chilliwack football powerhouse was pushed to the limit before prevailing in overtime

G.W. Graham’s Josh Seo came up with the game-sealing interception as his Grizzlies outlasted a never-say-die South Delta Sun Devils squad in a AAA playoff game. (Joanne Hewitt photo)

The G.W. Graham Grizzlies are moving and South Delta is done, but on their way out of the playoffs the Sun Devils helped deliver a game for the ages.

The senior varsity football squads squared off Friday night at Chilliwack’s Exhibition Stadium, with G.W. Graham earning a 48-47 win. The score alone tells you it was a thriller, but the ending to this one was next-level.

Trailing by two points with less than four minutes to go in the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies drove the length of the field to score, tacking on a two-point convert to lead 41-35. But South Delta refused to die. They took 20 seconds to answer with a touchdown of their own, and were a point-after kick away from winning the game.

Providing ultimate proof that special teams wins games, Aiden Parks came through with the “immaculate deflection,” blocking the point-after kick and sending the game to overtime.

G.W. Graham scored on their first possession and booted the convert for a 48-41 lead. Again, the Sun Devils came back with a TD, but when they went for a two-point convert and the win, Josh Seo came up with an interception to finally seal the deal.

The leaders for the Grizzlies offence were running backs Maleky Colgiu and Yapo Conteh. Colgiu carried the ball 25 times for 204 yards and two touchdowns. Conteh hauled the ball 12 times for 94 yards and three majors.

Seo and Riley Ashley led the G.W. Graham defense with seven tackles each.

The Grizzlies are in a AAA provincial semi-final Saturday (Nov. 26), taking on the St. Thomas More Knights at B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver.

