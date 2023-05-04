G.W. Graham football

G.W. Graham Grizzlies chosen for CanadaFootballChat.com Prospect Game

The showcase will be held in late May with Riley Ashley and Brody Munro playing

Two G.W. Graham stars have been picked to play in the CanadianFootballChat (CFC) Prospect Game.

Taking place May 26 at TD Place in Ottawa, the game features 70 of the top high schoolers in the country. Offensive tackle Brody Munro and linebacker Riley Ashley are on Team Sanchez, coached for former Canadian Football League standout and current TSN commentator Davis Sanchez. There are eight British Columbians on the Team Sanchez roster which also includes Joshua Guevara (Holy Cross, Delta), Dean Veeren (Sullivan Heights, Surrey), Sebastian Gorrie (St. Thomas More, Maple Ridge), Ethan Dahl (Argyle, North Van), Logan Swann (West Vancouver) and Beynon Mckeen (West Vancouver).

Their crew takes on Team (Matt) Dunigan, which includes B.C. products Benjamin Hassett (Belmont, Sooke), Jaxon Allan (Lord Tweedsmuir, Surrey) and Rohan Aulakh (Centennial, Coquitlam).

Ashley, Munro and the rest were chosen following a 10 city tour that featured combine-type activities like the 40 yard dash, shuttle and vertical/broad jumps.

“We are excited to watch these players compete in this year’s game,” said CanadaFootballChat.com president Lee Barette. “The roster is improved from last year, which is saying a lot since five players from last year’s game already have FBS NCAA offers.”

This year’s game will be broadcast on TSN. See https://www.canadafootballchat.com/2023-cfc-prospect-game-on-tsn-roster-announcement/ for more info.

