Chilliwack’s NWO Roller Girls jammer Cally Penner (right), tries to get past a skater from Nanaimo’s Harbour City Rollers during the local flat-track roller derby league’s annual Daze of Derby event on Nov. 9, 2019 at the Chilliwack Landing Sports Centre. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Full day of roller derby returns to Chilliwack with Daze of Derby

Teams from Canada, U.S. will be in town for NWO Roller Derby’s day-long tournament

Chilliwack will once again be home to a whole day of hard-hitting, fast-paced roller derby.

Daze of Derby is back on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Landing Sports Centre and it’s hosted by Chilliwack-based league NWO Roller Derby Association.

Multiple teams will be coming to skate from near and far with bouts being played on two tracks simultaneously.

Teams from B.C., Alberta and the U.S. will be in Chilliwack for the single-day tournament.

This year, there will be an A/B-level tournament with the opportunity for a bit of C-level scrimmaging as well.

The last time the league held Daze of Derby was back in 2019.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Daze of Derby a big hit in Chilliwack

From left (in black), Sierra Therrien (aka Frank’ N Hurter), Hayley Lennard (Rapainzel) and Chancey Hall (Rex Machina) of Chilliwack’s NWO Roller Girls try to block a jammer during a game against Nanaimo’s Harbour City Rollers during the local flat-track roller derby league’s annual Daze of Derby event on Nov. 9, 2019 at the Chilliwack Landing Sports Centre. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

There will also be raffle prizes, 50/50 tickets, food trucks, vendor tables and more.

Admission is by donation with proceeds going to support Impact Society and Mountainside Harm Reduction.

NWO Roller Derby Association’s Daze of Derby is on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (doors open at 8 a.m.) at the Landing Sports Centre (45530 Spadina Ave.). First whistle is at 9 a.m.

 

