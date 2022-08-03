Parm Dhaliwal skating with the West Kelowna Warriors. (BCHL/Twitter photo)

Former Yale Hockey Academy, Chilliwack Chiefs player found dead in New York hotel room

Parm Dhaliwal spent three seasons with BCHL team

The BCHL community is grieving after losing an alumnus over the weekend.

Former West Kelowna Warrior Parm Dhaliwal was found dead in a New York hotel room on July 30, announced by the team via Twitter.

Circumstances surrounding the death are unknown at the time.

A native of Surrey, Dhaliwal cut his teeth with Yale Hockey Academy out of Abbotsford before his junior hockey career, which he started in the 2015-16 BCHL season in a pair of games with the Chilliwack Chiefs.

Dhaliwal spent the next three seasons as a key member of the Warriors, culminating in a point-per-game effort in 2018-19.

Despite still being under contract the following season with the Warriors, Dhaliwal was sidelined by concussion issues, effectively ending his hockey career.

News of the passing quickly reached social media, with teams from around the league paying their respects.

The BCHL sent out its own condolences via Twitter upon hearing of the news.

A celebration of life will be held on Aug. 7 in Delta.

