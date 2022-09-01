Former WHL goalie signs with UFV Cascades men’s volleyball team

Max Paddock is trading in the crease for the court.

The former hockey goaltender with the Regina Pats and Prince Albert Raiders of the Western Hockey League has announced that he is joining the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades men’s volleyball team.

The 22-year-old Paddock suited up last year for the Acadia University Axemen U Sports hockey team, but he said he lost some of his passion for the sport.

The Brandon, Man. product did play volleyball growing up and actually played with Cascades libero Reece Wilson in high school. During that time, they collected a AAA varsity volleyball provincial championship in 2016.

“I’ve been playing hockey competitively and it hasn’t been the same for the past year,” he told the Cascades website. “I haven’t had that drive but getting back into volleyball has been rejuvenating. This team environment is where I want to be, so I want to do what I can to help the guys out.”

Paddock said that he enjoyed volleyball growing up, but that the sport occurred at the same time as hockey and he chose to stay in between the pipes.

“I grew up playing a bunch of sports, but volleyball and hockey were my two strongest.” explained Paddock, “Unfortunately they coincide at the same time, so when I was playing in the WHL I couldn’t do both and I had to drop volleyball in my Grade 12 year.”

Cascades head coach Nathan Bennett said he’s pleased to bring Paddock on board.

“We are thrilled to bring in an athlete at the level of Max Paddock” he said. “He will add athleticism, a relentless work ethic, and some great volleyball pedigree. We want to bring in athletes that will be a great teammate and add to our culture. Max does that in spades. We look forward to seeing Max compete on the floor for the Cascades.”

Paddock put together a record of 64-58-14 in five seasons in the WHL. He recorded a goals against average of 3.01 and a save percentage of .905 over that time period. He also collected nine shutouts. Last season with Acadia he had a record of 2-6-0, a GAA of 3.17 and a .898 save percentage.

The Cascades open the Canada West regular season on Oct. 21 against the UBC Thunderbirds in Vancouver. The home opener occurs on Oct. 28 when the TWU Spartans come to Abbotsford.

