First two Abbotsford Canucks games streaming for free on AHLTV

Canucks games on Friday (Oct. 15) and Saturday (Oct. 16) available for free

The first two Abbotsford Canucks games are streaming for free on AHLTV.

The Abbotsford Canucks first two regular season games on Friday (Oct. 14) and Saturday (Oct. 15) will be streaming for free on AHLTV.

The American Hockey League’s streaming service is offering a “freeview” weekend for the league’s opening slate of games. All games from Friday to Sunday (Oct. 16) will be available for free to viewers who sign up or have an existing account.

The Canucks open the season on Friday at 7 p.m. in California to take on the Ontario Reign. The team’s road trip then continues on Saturday (Oct. 15) when they take on the Bakersfield Condors.

🚨 Freeview Alert! 🚨 Watch every game during Opening Weekend for FREE on #AHLTV! 📺: https://t.co/gjMuSbLlzz pic.twitter.com/WhegolrqdR — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) October 11, 2022

AHLTV streaming packages are includes as a perk to season ticket holders. An all-access package for every team for the regular season and playoffs costs $104.99, while just the regular season is $84.99. Team specific packages are also available at $64.99 for every game from a single team or $44.99 for either just the home or just the away games.

Monthly and daily passes are also available. All prices are in USD.

The Canucks remain on the road for a pair of games in Seattle against the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Oct. 21 and 23. The team’s home opener at the Abbotsford Centre is set for Oct. 28 when the San Diego Gulls come to town.

For more information on AHLTV, visit watchtheahl.com.

