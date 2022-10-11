The first two Abbotsford Canucks games are streaming for free on AHLTV.

The first two Abbotsford Canucks games are streaming for free on AHLTV.

First two Abbotsford Canucks games streaming for free on AHLTV

Canucks games on Friday (Oct. 15) and Saturday (Oct. 16) available for free

The Abbotsford Canucks first two regular season games on Friday (Oct. 14) and Saturday (Oct. 15) will be streaming for free on AHLTV.

The American Hockey League’s streaming service is offering a “freeview” weekend for the league’s opening slate of games. All games from Friday to Sunday (Oct. 16) will be available for free to viewers who sign up or have an existing account.

The Canucks open the season on Friday at 7 p.m. in California to take on the Ontario Reign. The team’s road trip then continues on Saturday (Oct. 15) when they take on the Bakersfield Condors.

AHLTV streaming packages are includes as a perk to season ticket holders. An all-access package for every team for the regular season and playoffs costs $104.99, while just the regular season is $84.99. Team specific packages are also available at $64.99 for every game from a single team or $44.99 for either just the home or just the away games.

Monthly and daily passes are also available. All prices are in USD.

The Canucks remain on the road for a pair of games in Seattle against the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Oct. 21 and 23. The team’s home opener at the Abbotsford Centre is set for Oct. 28 when the San Diego Gulls come to town.

For more information on AHLTV, visit watchtheahl.com.

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks hold training camp in Port Coquitlam

abbotsfordCanucks

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Abbotsford’s Katerina Hill sliding into World Skate Games
Next story
B.C. woman captures world championship Ironman title in Hawaii

Just Posted

Isabella Oberst being filmed for Youtube video, ‘We need change’ by Students’ Voice. (Students’ Voice)
Chilliwack students shoot video to counter ‘homophobia, bigotry’ of school board election

GW Graham football
Chilliwack’s G.W. Graham Grizzlies bounce back by annihilating Abbotsford

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld (left) and former BCTF president Glen Hansman (right).
Defamation case between Chilliwack trustee and former BCTF president at Supreme Court of Canada

Pamela Garrity, 77, has been confined to a wheelchair since falling out of bed in late September, and relies on a Sarastand (right) to get in and out of bed, get on and off the toilet and do other things. (Eric J. Welsh/ The Progress)
Chilliwack senior felt ‘absolute despair’ after Fraser Health no-show