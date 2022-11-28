Ex-Chilliwack Chiefs goalie wins college hockey award

Mathieu Caron has just been named goaltender of the week in the East Coast Athletic Conference

Goaltender Mathieu Caron is enjoying a breakout campaign with the NCAA’s Brown University Bears. (David Silverman photo)

Former Chilliwack Chiefs netminder Mathieu Caron is having a breakout season with the NCAA’s Brown University Bears.

The 22-year-old has just been named East Coast Athletic Conference (ECAC) goalie of the week after backstopping his team to a pair of weekend wins. The Abbotsford product posted a shutout Friday (Nov. 25), blanking the Holy Cross Crusaders by a 3-0 count. He stopped 24 pucks for the goose-egg, including 13 in the third period.

Caron’s crew hit the road for a game against the No. 8 ranked Providence Friars Saturday (Nov. 26), coming away with a 3-2 win. The goalie had 35 saves, including 17 in the final frame.

This is Caron’s second season with the Bears. As a freshman in 2021-22, he posted a 2.74 goals-against average (GAA) and 91.1 save percentage (SP) in 25 appearances.

In 10 games this season Caron has lowered his GAA to 2.48 and boosted his SP to 92.4. His save percentage ranks fourth in the ECAC and 15th in all of NCAA men’s Div 1 hockey.

