Disc golf tournament coming to Abbotsford

A competitor takes aim at a disc golf tournament at Langley’s Raptors Knoll disc golf course earlier this year. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Disc golf is coming to Abbotsford later this month.

The 2022 Fraserglen Disc Golf Charity Open event takes over the Fraserglen Golf Course on Oct. 29 for a sanctioned C-Tier event for singles and then a doubles event on Oct. 30.

Singles players will be aiming to increase their Professional Disc Golf Association ratings through this event.

Registration for the singles tournament opened on Oct. 1, while doubles registration opened on Oct. 2. Fees are $62 for and $120 for doubles.

Tournament organizers will also be donating a portion of player fees to the Abbotsford Food Bank (as long as the player count is achieved for both days).

Player check-in for both days occurs from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., with a players meeting running from 8:35 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. Round one runs from 9 a.m. to noon, while round two goes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. A lunch break occurs at noon. A putting challenge fun event is also scheduled.

Organizer Jonathan Snyder stated that another reason why he wanted to bring the event to Abbotsford is to show the City of Abbotsford that there is a demand for a local course. He noted that players in Abbotsford have to go to courses in Mission, Aldergrove or Chilliwack as there is no permanent course locally.

An Abbotsford city committee heard a proposal for a course in 2017, but nothing occurred as a result.

Clearbrook Park hosted the Abbotsford Trilogy Challenge disc golf tournament in the summer of 2018. It’s the last major disc golf event to occur in Abbotsford.

Mission’s Centennial Park disc golf course was completed in 2014 and Langley’s Raptors Knoll disc golf park was created in 2019.

