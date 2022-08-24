Curacao eliminates Canada at Little League World Series with 4-2 win

Canada catcher Alden Yu forces out Curacao’s Jay-Dlynn Wiel (7) as he tried to score during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

The dream run is over for the Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver who, despite a desperate sixth-inning rally, were beaten 4-2 Tuesday and eliminated from title contention by a well-rounded team from Willemstad, Curaçao.

Canada, which beat North Brisbane, Australia 7-0 and Takarazuka, Japan 6-0 earlier at the 75th Little League World Series, then saw the bats go cold in a 10-0 loss to Matamoros, Mexico. The Vancouver squad only had five scattered hits against Curaçao.

Lucas Weisser, the starting pitcher for Canada, worked 3.2 innings and had three strikeouts. Unfortunately he issued six walks which allowed Curaçao to post some early runs. In fact, Curaçao only had five hits in the entire game but scored twice in the first inning and left the bases loaded. They scored two more runs in the third and then let their pitchers and defence steer them home to victory.

Canada had opportunities to score in the third, fourth and sixth innings, but couldn’t come up with timely hits, stranding five baserunners.

Curaçao plays Wednesday against Managua, the capital of Nicaragua. Curaçao started its tournament by beating Nicaragua 2-0, before losing 9-3 to Panama and rebounding with a tense 1-0 win over Italy.

BASELINES: Reangelo Decaster was the winning pitcher. The right-hander lasted four innings, allowing one hit and no runs while striking out six. Oshondrickson Doran and Davey-Jay Rijke came out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief. Davey-Jay recorded the final three outs to earn the save. … Lucas Weisser had two of Canada’s five hits.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2022.

The Canadian Press

