Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden (right) led from start to finish in the big final at Innichen, Italy, claiming first place for the first time during the 2022-23 World Cup ski cross season. (Fédération internationale de ski photo)

Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden (right) led from start to finish in the big final at Innichen, Italy, claiming first place for the first time during the 2022-23 World Cup ski cross season. (Fédération internationale de ski photo)

Cultus Lake athlete flying high through first month of ski cross season

Reece Howden sits atop the World Cup standings after a pair of podium placements in Italy

Reece Howden is rediscovering the form that made him the top ski cross athlete in the world two years ago.

Three podium placements in December have rocked the Cultus Lake product to the top of the World Cup leaderboard. The Crystal Globe winner from 2020-21 has 301 points in five races. His closest rival, Austrian Mathias Graf, has 279. German Florian Wilmsmann is third with 181.

His most recent outing in Innichen, Italy saw the 24-year-old win his first race of the season on Dec. 22 and finish second in another on Dec. 21.

RELATED: Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden captures coveted Crystal Globe as World Cup ski cross champ

RELATED: Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden ends ski-cross season with Canadian and North American titles

Howden led wire to wire in his no-doubt win, leaving Rio Sugai (Japan), Niklas Bachsleitner (Germany) and Simone Deromedis (Italy) in the dust.

He collected his first podium placement Dec. 12, finishing second at a race in Arosa, Switzerland, and he continues his Crystal Globe chase Jan. 20-22 at Idre Fjäll in Sweden.

There’s still plenty of racing to go between now and the end of the FIS (Fédération internationale de ski) season in April. During his championship season Howden had four first place finishes and six podium placements, racking up 711 points.

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cultus LakeSkiing and Snowboarding

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
THE MOJ: Another loss, another bucket full of reasons to be upset with the Canucks
Next story
Chilliwack Chief holds steady on NHL’s Central Scouting list

Just Posted

Rory Serna has pleaded guilty to an incident involving a stolen semi-truck that crashed in Abbotsford in January 2022. (RCMP photo)
Man pleads guilty to stealing semi-truck, driving recklessly and crashing in Abbotsford

Meetcha at the 5 at Five Corners is the latest public art installation by City of Chilliwack. ( Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Meetcha at the 5 now in place at Five Corners in Chilliwack

A mixed-use housing building under construction in Langley City on Dec. 5, 2023. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
EDITORIAL: A house is a home, not a bank

Shawn Daly, with the City of Chilliwack public works department, installs the first cigarette butt recycling bin at Ruth and Naomi’s on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Recycling bins for cigarette butts coming to downtown Chilliwack