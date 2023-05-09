Chilliwack’s Zach Benson is gunning for a Western Hockey League championship as his Winnipeg Ice take on the Seattle Thunderbirds in the league final. (Erica Perreaux photo)

Chilliwack’s Zach Benson playing in WHL championship series

Benson’s Winnipeg Ice are taking on the Seattle Thunderbirds in the best-of-seven final

Chilliwack’s Tyler Benson is four wins away from a Western Hockey League (WHL) championship, with the Seattle Thunderbirds standing in his way.

The 17-year-old forward leads his Winnipeg Ice into a best-of-seven final that starts Friday (May 13) at Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre. The series features the top two teams in the regular season standings. Benson’s Ice led the Eastern conference, and the entire league, with a 57-10-1-0 record and .846 win percentage while Seattle led the Western conference with a 54-11-1-2 record and .816 win percentage.

Benson’s crew swept the Medicine Hat Tigers in round one of the playoffs, took out the Moose Jaw Warriors in six games in round two and swept the Saskatoon Blades in round three. Seattle swept the Kelowna Rockets in round one and the Prince George Cougars in round two, and took six games to eliminate the Kamloops Blazers in round three.

After finishing third in WHL regular season scoring with 98 points (36 goals) in 60 games, Benson has had a quiet playoffs by his standards. He came into the postseason nursing an injury that sidelined him for round one, and since coming back he’s posted 12 points (four goals) in 10 games.

Benson is a Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association alum who also played for Abbotsford’s Yale Hockey Academy and the Fraser Valley U18 Thunderbirds, and he is a potential top-1o pick at next month’s National Hockey League entry draft.

RELATED: Chilliwack’s Zach Benson cements status as top NHL draft prospect

RELATED: NHL eyeballs on Chilliwack’s Zach Benson at CHL Top Prospects Game

Chilliwack's Zach Benson is gunning for a Western Hockey League championship as his Winnipeg Ice take on the Seattle Thunderbirds in the league final. (Erica Perreaux photo)
Pop-up banner image