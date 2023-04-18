Chilliwack’s Zach Benson cements status as top NHL draft prospect

The NHL’s Central Scouting Bureau has the teen ranked No. 6 among all North American skaters

Chilliwack’s Zach Benson has solidified his status as an elite prospect heading into June’s National Hockey League entry draft.

The final Central Scouting Bureau list of North American skaters was released Tuesday (April 18) with Benson checking in at No. 6. That makes him a likely top 10 selection when NHL clubs gather in Nashville June 28-29.

The Winnipeg Ice forward finished third in the Western Hockey League regular season points parade with 98 points (36 goals) in 60 games and showed his two-way play with a sparking +68 plus/minus rating. The 17-year-old missed the first four games of the playoffs as his team swept Medicine Hat in an opening round series, but he has one goal and one assist so far in two games of a second round series versus the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Benson is a Chilliwack Minor Hockey alum who also played for Abbotsford’s Yale Hockey Academy. He is the second-ranked WHL player behind near-certain No. 1 pick Connor Bedard.

Another player with Chilliwack ties is also on the CSB list. Defenceman Hudson Thornton spent the 2019-20 season with the BCHL’s Chiefs and has since jumped to the WHL’s Prince George Cougars. This year the 19-year-old collected 23 goals and 74 points in 68 games and he is ranked No. 206 by CSB.

