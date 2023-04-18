Chilliwack’s Zach Benson is having a fantastic season with the WHL’s Winnipeg Ice and has been ranked No. 6 among all North American skaters leading up to June’s National Hockey League entry draft. (Erica Perreaux photo)

Chilliwack’s Zach Benson is having a fantastic season with the WHL’s Winnipeg Ice and has been ranked No. 6 among all North American skaters leading up to June’s National Hockey League entry draft. (Erica Perreaux photo)

Chilliwack’s Zach Benson cements status as top NHL draft prospect

The NHL’s Central Scouting Bureau has the teen ranked No. 6 among all North American skaters

Chilliwack’s Zach Benson has solidified his status as an elite prospect heading into June’s National Hockey League entry draft.

The final Central Scouting Bureau list of North American skaters was released Tuesday (April 18) with Benson checking in at No. 6. That makes him a likely top 10 selection when NHL clubs gather in Nashville June 28-29.

The Winnipeg Ice forward finished third in the Western Hockey League regular season points parade with 98 points (36 goals) in 60 games and showed his two-way play with a sparking +68 plus/minus rating. The 17-year-old missed the first four games of the playoffs as his team swept Medicine Hat in an opening round series, but he has one goal and one assist so far in two games of a second round series versus the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Benson is a Chilliwack Minor Hockey alum who also played for Abbotsford’s Yale Hockey Academy. He is the second-ranked WHL player behind near-certain No. 1 pick Connor Bedard.

Another player with Chilliwack ties is also on the CSB list. Defenceman Hudson Thornton spent the 2019-20 season with the BCHL’s Chiefs and has since jumped to the WHL’s Prince George Cougars. This year the 19-year-old collected 23 goals and 74 points in 68 games and he is ranked No. 206 by CSB.

RELATED: Chilliwack’s Zach Benson wins Player of the Week award in WHL

RELATED: NHL eyeballs on Chilliwack’s Zach Benson at CHL Top Prospects Game

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackhockeyNHL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Chilliwack skaters lead Fraser Valley Rush into Esso Cup
Next story
Bills GM: Damar Hamlin cleared to play after cardiac arrest

Just Posted

Chilliwack’s Zach Benson is having a fantastic season with the WHL’s Winnipeg Ice and has been ranked No. 6 among all North American skaters leading up to June’s National Hockey League entry draft. (Erica Perreaux photo)
Chilliwack’s Zach Benson cements status as top NHL draft prospect

Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation (CEPCO) and the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce partnered together to create an agricultural video series launching April 26, 2023 that shares key messages from the local agricultural and farming community.
Chilliwack Chamber/CEPCO video series shares positive stories of agriculture in the community

Chilliwack’s Aynsley D’Ottavio (left) and Hannah Dods (right) lead their Fraser Valley Rush into the U18 Esso Cup national female club hockey championship.
Chilliwack skaters lead Fraser Valley Rush into Esso Cup

Nature Chilliwack has re-wilded an old broccoli field with plantings. (Nature Chilliwack/Facebook)
Nature Chilliwack chose nature-based solutions to biodiversity crisis