Chilliwack’s Valley Huskers ranked as one of Canada’s top junior football squads

A national top 10 has the BC Football Conference team checking in at No. 6

Chilliwack’s Valley Huskers are the sixth best junior football squad in the entire country, according to a top 10 released by the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL).

The CJFL released its latest list Sept. 15, with the Huskers checking in at No. 6.

Chilliwack’s crew blasted the Vancouver Island Raiders 62-41 last weekend, and enter this weekend with a record of 5-2. They will be playing the top-ranked team in the entire country when they visit the undefeated Okanagan Sun (6-0) for a Saturday (Sept. 17) tilt at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna.

The Huskers are one spot behind another BC Football Conference rival, with Victoria’s Westshore Rebels checking in at No. 5.

Both teams sport identical records, but the Rebels won the lone head-to-head matchup with a 38-17 triumph in week two.

Other teams in the CJFL top 10 are the St. Clair Saints (No. 2), Regina Thunder (No. 3), Ottawa Sooners (No. 4), Winnipeg Rifles (No. 7), Saskatoon Hilltops (No. 8), Hamilton Hurricanes (No. 9) and London Beefeaters (No. 10).

CJFL rankings are released every Thursday.

