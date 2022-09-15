Chilliwack’s Valley Huskers ranked as one of Canada’s top junior football squads

A national top 10 has the BC Football Conference team checking in at No. 6

Chilliwack’s Valley Huskers are the sixth best junior football squad in the entire country, according to a top 10 released by the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL).

The CJFL released its latest list Sept. 15, with the Huskers checking in at No. 6.

Chilliwack’s crew blasted the Vancouver Island Raiders 62-41 last weekend, and enter this weekend with a record of 5-2. They will be playing the top-ranked team in the entire country when they visit the undefeated Okanagan Sun (6-0) for a Saturday (Sept. 17) tilt at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna.

The Huskers are one spot behind another BC Football Conference rival, with Victoria’s Westshore Rebels checking in at No. 5.

Both teams sport identical records, but the Rebels won the lone head-to-head matchup with a 38-17 triumph in week two.

Other teams in the CJFL top 10 are the St. Clair Saints (No. 2), Regina Thunder (No. 3), Ottawa Sooners (No. 4), Winnipeg Rifles (No. 7), Saskatoon Hilltops (No. 8), Hamilton Hurricanes (No. 9) and London Beefeaters (No. 10).

CJFL rankings are released every Thursday.

RELATED: Chilliwack’s Valley Huskers bash VI Raiders in huge road win

RELATED: Valley Huskers stun defending national champions in BCFC road win

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Football ConferencechilliwackFootball

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Roger Federer says he is retiring from pro tennis at age 41
Next story
Chilliwack hosting Muaythai Gladiators event

Just Posted

Mitch D’Orico (white helmet) and Koston Lillies (yellow helmet) practising their craft at Chilliwack’s Traditional Muaythai School. (submitted photo)
Chilliwack hosting Muaythai Gladiators event

Screenshot of Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld addressing a congregation in the Langley Fireside Calvary Chapel for “a prayer meeting of the education sector” on Sept 8, 2022. (Barry Neufeld Youtube)
Chilliwack’s Barry Neufeld trying to raise $60K for Ottawa trip to wage court battle

Chilliwack’s Valley Huskers ranked as one of Canada’s top junior football squads

A loaded shotgun and several knives were among the items seized by police on Sunday (Sept. 11) in Abbotsford from a prolific offender. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)
‘Prolific offender’ in Abbotsford had knives and loaded shotgun, say police