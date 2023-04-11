Chilliwack’s Mike Fitzsimmons wins Canadian Baseball Network Player of the Week award

The Sardis Secondary grad helped his UBC Thunderbirds to four wins over Oregon’s Bushnell Beacons

A Chilliwack Minor Baseball alum is on a tear with the UBC Thunderbirds.

Mike Fitzsimmons has just been named the Canadian Baseball Network’s College Player of the Week after helping his crew to four wins over the Bushnell (Oregon) University Beacons. The Cascadia Collegiate Conference rivals met in a pair of double-headers last weekend.

On Friday (April 7) the Thunderbirds beat the Beacons 4-2 and 10-3 at the Tourmaline West field in Vancouver. The Sardis Secondary grad went two-for-four in the opener, and the infielder banged out a pair of hits and plated two runs in the rematch.

On Saturday (April 8), Fitzsimmons went three-for-three with two runs batted in as UBC whomped Bushnell 11-0, and went three-for-three with three RBIs in a 14-4 win that completed the weekend sweep.

Fitzsimmons, who is in his third year with UBC after previously playing for the Abbotsford Cardinals of the BC Premier Baseball League, is now hitting .349 with eight homeruns and 36 RBIs on the season.

He’s one of two Chilliwackians on the T-Birds roster. Outfielder Mitchell Middlemiss, a G.W. Graham grad and Abbotsford Cardinals alum, is in his second season with UBC. He’s batting .351 with three homeruns and 15 RBIs.

The Thunderbirds have won nine straight games and hold a record of 25-15, good for second place in their conference. They’re on the road for a pair of games at Seattle University this weekend.

See https://gothunderbirds.ca/sports/baseball/ for more info.

