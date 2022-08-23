Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema joining national soccer squad for Australia friendlies

The young forward hopes to see action when Canada visits the Australians Sept. 3 and 6

Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema will join the Canadian national women’s soccer squad for two international friendlies against Australia.

The young striker was named to Canada’s 23-player roster which will play one of the co-hosts of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup taking place next year in Australia and New Zealand. Huitema is one of seven forwards along with Christine Sinclair, Nichelle Prince, Janine Beckie, Adriana Leon, Clarissa Larisey and Cloe Lacasse.

Larisey is a national team newcomer who has collected nine goals this season for Scottish club Celtic FC.

Huitema is currently playing for the Seattle-based OL Reign in the United States-based National Women’s Soccer League. She scored her first goal for the Reign Saturday, the winner in a 2-1 triumph over Racing Louisville that gave her team gold at The Women’s Cup, a midseason tournament that also included Tokyo Verdy, Club America, AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur.

She’ll go into battle with the national team Sept. 3 at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium. The second match against Australia will be Sept. 6 at Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

“This window is about us experiencing the conditions we will face next summer, particularly the significant travel and jetlag which we will look to adapt and learn from,” said Canadian coach Bev Priestman. “With some significant regular starters missing, I have opted to bring in some brand-new faces and some players we haven’t seen for a while to support our roster realities.

“Australia are a top team, so it will be two challenging matches with some great crowds, which is exactly the pressures and environments we hope to experience next summer.”

Huitema’s team is seventh in the most recent FIFA international rankings posted Aug. 5, coming off a second-place finish at the 2022 CONCACAF tournament.

Australia is ranked 12th.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 will be held July 20 to Aug. 20 of next year, with 32 nations playing 64 matches in nine host cities in Australia and New Zealand.

