Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema joining Canada for Korea friendly

Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema and her Canadian national soccer squad teammates will take on Korea Republic in a friendly match June 26, 2022, in Toronto.

Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema will be re-joining the Canadian national women’s soccer squad for a series of big games this summer.

The team is set to face Korea Republic June 26 in Toronto in a tuneup game, as they prepare for the 2022 CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) W Championship. That eight-team tournament runs July 4-18 and comes with big stakes as a qualifier for both the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and the 2024 Summer Olympics in France.

Huitema should be a near-lock for the 23-player roster, but the Korea game will help Canadian coach Bev Priestman finalize her group. Abbotsford’s Sophie Schmidt, a 34-year-old midfielder, is also on the roster for the friendly.

“We’re excited to get another game in front of our fans and to have many players from the Toronto area return home for the first time in a long time,” Priestman said. “The June window is about selecting the final 23 player roster and working on ourselves heading into a critical tournament this summer, and Korea will provide a great test for us.”

Huitema, 21, was only 16 years old the last time Canada faced Korea at the 2018 Algarve Cup. Christine Sinclair scored two goals in a 3-0 win. Canada is 7-1-0 against the Koreans dating back to 2000.

