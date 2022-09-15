Chilliwack’s Hagkull sees action at U23 Wheelchair Basketball World Championship

It was an underwhelming performance for Team Canada at the World U23 Wheelchair Basketball Championship, but Chilliwack’s Ben Hagkull had some good moments.
The 12-team tournament began Sept. 7 and finishes with the championship game tomorrow (Sept. 16) in Phuket, Thailand. The final pits Japan against Turkey.
Hagkull’s crew wrapped up the tournament with a 62-33 loss to France Thursday (Sept. 15), heading home with a record of 2-5 and a 10th place finish.
The Chilliwack Secondary grad saw action in six games, turning in his best statistical showing in a Sept. 9 match against Spain. Hagkull produced eight points, two rebounds and three assists in an 83-38 loss.
For the tournament, he averaged 33.1 minutes, 3.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.
Canada’s wins came against France (58-56 on Sept. 13) and South Africa (71-30 on Sept. 14).
