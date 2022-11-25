Chilliwack’s Hagkull invited to Wheelchair Basketball Canada camp in Calgary

Chilliwack’s Ben Hagkull joined the national team for an evaluation camp in Calgary. (Wheelchair Basketball Canada photo)

Chilliwack’s Ben Hagkull is in Calgary this week for a Wheelchair Basketball Canada event. A senior men’s national team camp started Wednesday and continues through Sunday at the MNP Community and Sport Centre. Hagkull is one of 15 athletes invited, and one of only three from B.C. along with Bo Hedges (Wonowon) and Derek Jezewsky (Prince George).

The five-day camp allows Hagkull and his teammates to build chemistry on and off the court while the coaching staff evaluates them for spots on the national team.

“This camp will provide our staff an excellent opportunity to assess talent for the upcoming 2023 season,” said Jeff Dunbrack, Wheelchair Basketball Canada high performance director. “The training sessions will also allow our athletes to work on style of play for upcoming competitions.”

Other athletes at the camp are Patrick Anderson (Edmonton), Nik Goncin (Regina), Colin Higgins (Rothesay, NS), Reed De’Aeth (Sherwood Park, AB), Garrett Ostepchuk (Regina), Tyler Miller (Kitchener, ON), Chad Jassman (Calgary, AB), Vincent Dallaire (Quebec City), Lee Melymick (Toronto), Kyrell Sopotyk (Saskatoon, SK), Blaise Mutware (Toronto) and Collin Lalonde (St-Clet, QC).

