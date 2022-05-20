Greye Rampton will be in the BCHL for the 2022-23 season as a member of the Cowichan Valley Capitals.

Greye Rampton will be in the BCHL for the 2022-23 season as a member of the Cowichan Valley Capitals.

Chilliwack’s Greye Rampton commits to BCHL club

The forward will join the Cowichan Valley Capitals for the 2022-23 junior A season

A Chilliwack Minor Hockey product is heading to the coast to begin his junior A career.

Greye Rampton has committed to the Cowichan Valley Capitals, and will join the BCHL club for the 2022-23 season.

The 17-year-old spent the 2021-22 campaign with the Yale Hockey Academy (Abbotsford) U18 prep squad where he collected 20 goals and 33 points in 35 games.

He has BCHL size at six-foot-one and 165 pounds.

“Greye is a great skating centre and playmaker. A talented, crafty player and sees the ice well,” said Cowichan Caps head coach and general manager Brian Passmore. “Greye competes and plays a 200 foot game. He has good habits and is junior A ready.”

Cowichan Valley finished eighth in the Coastal Conference this season with a record of 15-33-5-1 and were swept out of the playoffs in the first round by the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

RELATED: Peewee journey leads to Jamboree

RELATED: Chilliwack Chiefs alum Joey Potskin makes BCHL 60th anniversary team

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@hopestandard.com
Like us on

BCHLchilliwackhockey

Previous story
Chilliwack skater selected in Western Hockey League bantam draft

Just Posted

Highway 1 is pictured during a fly over the flood damage in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, November 23, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Flood-affected Abbotsford residents asked to pen heartfelt letters about their struggles

Massive cinder blocks were knocked out of place by flooding at the Othello Tunnels. (Adventures R Us YouTube screenshot)
Parks around Hope and Lytton still closed after year filled with fire, heat and landslides

Marietta Palcis with Chartwell Birchwood Retirement Residence pies one of her managers in the face during a fundraiser for the Alzheimer Society of B.C. outside the retirement home on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: Birchwood pie fundraiser in Chilliwack raises money for Alzheimer Society

Students from two Chilliwack elementary schools created artwork reminding drivers to slow down in school and playground zones.
Chilliwack elementary schoolers ask drivers to slow down in ‘Think of Me’ campaign