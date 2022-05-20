Chilliwack’s Greye Rampton commits to BCHL club

The forward will join the Cowichan Valley Capitals for the 2022-23 junior A season

Greye Rampton will be in the BCHL for the 2022-23 season as a member of the Cowichan Valley Capitals.

A Chilliwack Minor Hockey product is heading to the coast to begin his junior A career.

Greye Rampton has committed to the Cowichan Valley Capitals, and will join the BCHL club for the 2022-23 season.

The 17-year-old spent the 2021-22 campaign with the Yale Hockey Academy (Abbotsford) U18 prep squad where he collected 20 goals and 33 points in 35 games.

He has BCHL size at six-foot-one and 165 pounds.

“Greye is a great skating centre and playmaker. A talented, crafty player and sees the ice well,” said Cowichan Caps head coach and general manager Brian Passmore. “Greye competes and plays a 200 foot game. He has good habits and is junior A ready.”

Cowichan Valley finished eighth in the Coastal Conference this season with a record of 15-33-5-1 and were swept out of the playoffs in the first round by the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

