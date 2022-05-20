Chilliwack’s Greye Rampton commits to BCHL club

A Chilliwack Minor Hockey product is heading to the coast to begin his junior A career.
Greye Rampton has committed to the Cowichan Valley Capitals, and will join the BCHL club for the 2022-23 season.
The 17-year-old spent the 2021-22 campaign with the Yale Hockey Academy (Abbotsford) U18 prep squad where he collected 20 goals and 33 points in 35 games.
He has BCHL size at six-foot-one and 165 pounds.
“Greye is a great skating centre and playmaker. A talented, crafty player and sees the ice well,” said Cowichan Caps head coach and general manager Brian Passmore. “Greye competes and plays a 200 foot game. He has good habits and is junior A ready.”
Cowichan Valley finished eighth in the Coastal Conference this season with a record of 15-33-5-1 and were swept out of the playoffs in the first round by the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.
