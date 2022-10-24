Chilliwack’s G.W. Graham Grizzlies beat Mt. Boucherie in battle of the bears

G.W. Graham quarterback Lucas Feaver darts away from Mt. Boucherie defenders during a high school football battle on Friday, Oct. 21 at Chilliwack’s Exhibition Stadium. (Joanne Hewitt photo)

The G.W. Graham Grizzlies hammered Kelowna’s Mt. Boucherie Bears 69-7 on Friday (Oct. 21), winning their third straight senior varsity football game.

Quarterback Lucas Feaver was a duel threat. The fleet-footed pivot scrambled 10 times for 75 yards and three touchdowns, and threw for three more while completing 13 of 22 passes for 227 yards.

“He is on top of his game right now,” said G.W. Graham head coach and offensive coordinator Luke Acheson. “He is seeing the field so well and making things happen with his legs and his arm.”

Receivers Tyson Orregaard, Carter Dallas and Braeden Macdonald caught the TD tosses, and Macdonald also collected a first half rushing major. Tailback Maleky Colgiu added two touchdown runs.

Orregaard had seven receptions for 118 yards and Dallas had seven catches for 117 yards.

“The offense scored on 10 consecutive possessions,” Acheson noted. “We executed at a high level.”

Aiden Hewitt played quarterback in the second half and was six of seven for 73 yards with two touchdown strikes.

The Grizzly defence pitched a shutout, with the lone Mt. Boucherie score coming on a kickoff return.

Defensive end Vincent Branauer had a day, collecting four quarterback sacks among his six total tackles. He also had an interception. Yapo Conteh added two sacks and a fumble recovery.

“We gave up some first downs but didn’t surrender a TD today,” said defensive coordinator Ian Parks. “I am proud of the energy and execution, even when we played our backups in the second half – every player we put in the game gave us incredible effort.”

The Grizzlies (3-1) take on the W.J. Mouat Hawks (also 3-1) Friday night at Chilliwack’s Exhibition Stadium, with first place in the Eastern conference on the line.

