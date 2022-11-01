GW Graham football

Chilliwack’s G.W. Graham clinches first place with win over Mouat

The football Grizzlies steamrolled another overwhelmed foe and secured a first round playoff bye

The G.W. Graham Grizzlies are on a roll heading into the first-ever regular season meeting with their cross-town rivals from Sardis Secondary.

The Grizzlies crushed Abbotsford’s W.J. Mouat Hawks by a 48-16 count last Friday (Oct. 28), winning their fourth straight high school football game. In the process, they clinched first place in the AAA Eastern division and a bye to the second round of the playoffs.

The defence came up big against a normally-explosive Hawks offence, with Vincent Branauer leading the way. The superstar defensive end had three quarterback sacks and two tackles for loss among his seven stops. Even when he didn’t get to the quarterback, his pressure caused hurried throws and incomplete passes.

Defensive tackle Tyler Bergin added four tackles and a sack while safety Carter Dallas had four tackles.

RELATED: The Grizzlies clobbered the Mt. Boucherie Bears in a AAA high school football battle

RELATED: Kelowna Owls no match for Chilliwack’s G.W. Graham Grizzlies

“The Hawks came in and gave us a tough game,” said G.W. Graham’s defensive coordinator, Ian Parks. “We were forced to make some adjustments at halftime, but these guys executed very well in the second half.”

Familiar faces led the Grizzlies offence. Quarterback Lucas Feaver completed 17 of 27 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns. Top target Tyson Orregaard reeled in five catches for 50 yards and two majors. Carter Dallas made the most of two receptions, gaining 43 yards and finding the endzone. Braeden Macdonald had five receptions for 68 yards and Christian Beck had six for 61.

Tailback Maleky Colgiu carried the ball 12 times, churning out 101 yards and two touchdowns. Aiden Hewitt and Yapo Conteh added majors on the ground.

The Friday (Nov. 4) battle against Sardis kicks off at 4:30 p.m. at Exhibition Stadium.

The rebuilding Falcons have struggled this season, going 0-5. Their most recent game, last Friday, was a 36-16 home loss to Kelowna’s Mt. Boucherie Bears.

UFV Cascades women’s basketball team ranked second in coaches preseason poll

