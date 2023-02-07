Chilliwack’s Ethan Mastin gets nod for Invitational CFL Combine

A strong showing may get the G.W. Graham grad invited to the National CFL Combine

A former G.W. Graham football star is a big step closer to living the Canadian Football League draft.

Ethan Mastin has been invited to the CFL Invitational Combine, taking place March 3 at the Feridun Hamdullahpur Field House at the University of Waterloo (Ontario). If the St. Francis Xavier University star impresses, he’ll earn an invite to the national combine in Edmonton (March 22-26).

The CFL Invitational Combine is replacing regional combines from years past.

Mastin has just finished his fourth season at St. Francis Xavier. The six-foot and 180 pound defensive back appeared in seven games with six tackles, four assists, one interception, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery. His team went 8-0 in regular season play and captured their second straight Atlantic University Sports championship when they beat the Mount Allison Mounties 21-14 in November.

Mastin has played 27 games for the X-Men since his U-Sports debut in 2018-19.

He is eligible for the CFL National Draft on May 2, which will see the league’s nine teams make 72 combined selections from players playing at Canadian universities and Canadian players playing NCAA football.

