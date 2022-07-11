Chilliwack’s Clay Stevenson attends development camp with Washington Capitals

The goalie is one of 12 players with ties to Chilliwack joining NHL teams for rookie/prospect camps

Chilliwack’s Clay Stevenson is camping with the Caps this week. The goaltender is at the 2022 Washington Capitals development camp. (Dartmouth University photo)

Twelve players with ties to Chilliwack are attending National Hockey League (NHL) development camps this week.

Chilliwack born-and-raised Clay Stevenson is working out with the Washington Capitals after signing a free agent agreement late last season. The 23-year-old played junior A hockey with the BCHL’s Coquitlam Express from 2017-20 before moving on to a two-year stay at Dartmouth University. The goaltender posted a 92.2 save percentage and 2.70 goals-against average for Dartmouth in 2021-22 and will get his first taste of pro hockey this fall, likely in the American Hockey League (AHL).

The remaining 11 players have all come through the Chilliwack Chiefs system.

Current Chiefs defenceman Abram Wiebe is in camp with the Las Vegas Golden Knights, who picked him in the seventh round of last week’s NHL entry draft. Also trying to impress the Las Vegas brass are Chiefs alums Luke Krys (defence) and Joey Larson (forward).

Abbotsford product Kohen Olischefski is camping with the Buffalo Sabres. The 24-year-old forward dipped his toes into pro hockey late last season, playing three games for the Sabres’ AHL affiliate in Rochester, NY. Prior to that, Olischefski played four years at the University of Denver and one at Province College.

A key member of Chilliwack’s RBC Cup championship team in 2018 was also one of the most-prized NCAA free agents last season. Corey Andonovski, a 23-year-old forward, signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins after four seasons at Princeton U.

He played five games for the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2021-22 and is expected to see spend most of the upcoming season with that team.

Other Chiefs alums in NHL camps include Carter Wilkie (forward) with the Calgary Flames, Massimo Rizzo (forward) with the Carolina Hurricanes, Skyler Brind’Amour (forward) and Hudson Thornton (defence) with the Edmonton Oilers, and Kienan Draper (forward) with the Detroit Red Wings.

Ayrton Martino, a 19-year-old forward, spent some time with the Chiefs during the fall of 2020, when the BCHL couldn’t play games due to COVID. He ended up going to the USHL and then Clarkson University and he is skating this week with the Dallas Stars.

The BCHL has 68 current or former players in camps across the NHL.