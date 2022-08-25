Chilliwack’s Ben Hagkull in Thailand for U23 Men’s Wheelchair Basketball Championship

Hagkull has traveled the world in recent months as he represents Canada in international events

Chilliwack’s Ben Hagkull is in Thailand for the U23 Men’s Wheelchair Basketball Championship tournament. (Wheelchair Basketball Canada photo)

Ben Hagkull’s basketball travels are taking him to Thailand for the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation’s Men’s U23 Wheelchair Basketball World Championship. The Chilliwack Secondary grad will be representing Canada in the 12-team tournament that starts Sept. 7.

Hagkull is one of 12 athletes on the Canadian squad, and one of its veteran leaders. Hagkull and Garrett Ostepchuk (Regina) played in the 2017 U23 World Championship. Those two plus Reed De’Aeth (Sherwood Park, AB) repped Canada at the recent IWBF Americas Cup qualifier in São Paulo, Brazil and 10 players on the current roster helped Canada win bronze at the IWBF Americas Under-23 Americas Championship in March.

“The group of athletes selected put us in the best position to succeed in Phuket,” said Jeff Dunbrack, Wheelchair Basketball Canada High Performance Director. “The players and staff are excited to represent Canada and challenge for a medal at the Under-23 Worlds.”

The U23 World Championship features 12 countries from four zones. Canada will compete in Group A against Brazil, Spain, Turkey, France, and Japan.

Canada begins play Sept. 7 at 2:30 a.m. PT against Brazil, and plays Spain at 2:15 a.m. PT Sept. 9.

The rest of the round robin includes Japan on Sept. 10 (7:3o p.m. PT), Turkey Sept. 12 (9:45 p.m. Sept. 11 PT), and France Sept. 13 (midnight PT).

The playoff round begins Sept. 13.

All games are being played at the Sports Complex of the Prince of Songkla University, Phuket Campus in Phuket, Thailand.

This tournament is typically held every four years, and the 2022 version is the seventh edition. Toronto hosted in 2017, with Great Britain winning.

