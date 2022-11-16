Rosedale product Aynsley D’Ottavio at the 2022 Esso Cup. The talented defender has been invited to a B.C. Hockey camp that will determine the team that goes to the 2023 Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island. (Hockey Canada photo)

Chilliwack’s Aynsley D’Ottavio one step away from Canada Winter Games

The talented defender has been invited to a B.C. Hockey evaluation camp in Whistler

Chilliwack’s Aynsley D’Ottavio is gunning for a spot at the 2023 Canada Winter Games.

The defender has been invited to B.C. Hockey’s Program of Excellence (POE) prep camp, which will happen Dec. 16-18 in Whistler. D’Ottavio plays for the Fraser Valley Rush, a U18 AAA women’s team in the B.C. Elite Hockey League (BCEHL). She is one of 26 players born between 2005 and 2007 who’ve been invited to the B.C. Hockey camp.

Twenty players will make the Team B.C. roster for the Canada Winter Games, which are scheduled for Feb. 18 to March 5 in Prince Edward Island.

D’Ottavio is off to an insane start in the BCEHL, collecting eight goals and 33 points in 15 games. That puts her second in league scoring, the only pure defender in the top 10. Her team has yet to lose a game, going 15-0 with 88 goals for and just 12 against.

